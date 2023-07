Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about the latest celebrity divorces, Lindsay Lohan’s first baby, and a popular streaming show coming to network TV. They also talk about why Dolly Parton won’t retire, the price increase of a popular streaming service, and Dean’s interview with Zach Galifianakis.

