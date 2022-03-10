Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Coogler, and ‘Moulin Rouge: The Musical’

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about Leonardo DiCaprio’s donations to Ukraine relief, ‘Black Panther’ director’s mistaken robbery accusation, and ‘Moulin Rouge: The Musical.’ Dean also shared details on the trailer for the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Batman’s ‘Penguin’ spin-off series, and his interview with Toni Collette.
