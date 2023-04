Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the deaths of Len Goodman and Dame Edna performer Barry Humphries, and a possible civil trial for Alec Baldwin. They also discuss the auctioning of a Van Halen guitar and John Travolta’s white suit and Dean’s interview with author Judy Bloom.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction