Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about another Johnny Depp settlement, the Primetime Emmy nominations, the death of the James Bond Theme composer, and BTS coming to Disney+. They also discussed Lea Michelle’s lead role in ‘Funny Lady,’ Bruce Springsteen tour updates, and Dean’s interview with Michael Cera.

