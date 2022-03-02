Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Larry David, Sam Elliott, and Colin Farrell

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shared details on Paramount’s latest discount, Larry David’s documentary, and Sam Elliott’s statement against the movie ‘The Power of the Dog.’ Dean also discusses new shows and movies on streaming services, Kanye West firing his third attorney, and talked with Colin Farrell of ‘The Batman.’
