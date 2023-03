Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss Adam Sandler’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, the beginning of Taylor Swift’s tour, and the cast of “Ted Lasso” visiting the White House. They also talk about the death of Lance Reddick and Dean’s interviews with Robert Townsend and Keanu Reeves.

