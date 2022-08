Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discussed the jury selection in R. Kelly’s trial, Lady Gaga’s upcoming performance at Wrigley Field, and Cardi B’s hair care secret. They also talked about Anne Heche’s death, Jennifer Hudson’s annual fair, Dean’s interview with Owen Wilson, and Nexstar’s majority ownership of The CW.

