Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about the premiere of ‘Wonka’ in London, another celebrity hit in the face, and KISS as avatars. They also share details about the Kennedy Center Honors, a movie about George Santos, and Ryan Reynold’s picture with Travis Kelce.

