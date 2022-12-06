Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the death of Kirstie Alley, the sentence of the man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker, the opening night of Neil Diamond’s musical, and another night added for Morgan Wallen at Wrigley Field. We also got to hear monologue highlights from the late night TV hosts.

