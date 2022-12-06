Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the death of Kirstie Alley, the sentence of the man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker, the opening night of Neil Diamond’s musical, and another night added for Morgan Wallen at Wrigley Field. We also got to hear monologue highlights from the late night TV hosts.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Kirstie Alley, Neil Diamond, and Lady Gaga
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)