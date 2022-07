Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discussed Kevin Spacey’s allegations, Amber Heard’s objection, Khloe Kardashian’s baby announcement, and what Nick Cannon said about Mariah Carey. They also talked about the ‘Black Panther’ actor who had to step away from the sequel, ‘ the return of ‘Dirty Dancing’ to the big screen, Mickey Rourke’s statement, and Rob Zombie’s remake of ‘The Munsters.’

