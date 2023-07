Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the closing arguments for Kevin Spacey’s trial, Madonna’s health update, why Tupac Shakur’s murder is being re-visited, and the actors on the picket lines. They also share details about why Jason Aldean’s latest music video was pulled from CMT and new shows on streaming services.

