Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees, another show postponed due to the writers strike, and an update on Kevin Costner’s divorce. They also talk about another singer who was attacked on stage, “Back to the Future” coming to Broadway, and Dean’s interview with Deon Cole.

