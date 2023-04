Dean Richards was on assignment with WGN TV, so Bob Sirott provides the latest news in entertainment. He talks about Kelsea Ballerini’s speech at the CMT Awards regarding the Nashville school shooting. Bob also plays a clip of the speech. Later on, Bob gets an update on “Gone With The Wind”, the “Moana” live action movie, and a new season for an Apple TV+ show.

