Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Norm Macdonald’s secret comedy show, Kelly Osbourne’s pregnancy announcement, and the O’Jay’s retirement. They also shared details about what to do this weekend, a movie review of ‘Firestarter,’ and how Dean will celebrate WGN’s 100th anniversary on his show.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Kelly Osbourne, Norm Macdonald, and The O’Jays
by: Hayley Boyd
