Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talked about Kevin Spacey’s financial issues and Keanu Reeves’ new movie role. They also shared details about the letter that John Lennon wrote to Paul McCartney, what to do this weekend, and Dean’s review of ‘Easter Sunday.’

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction