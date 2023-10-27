Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss the New York Times article about Kanye West, who the latest billionaire is, and Jack Black’s dance at the actors strike benefit. They also talk about things to do this weekend, Dean’s movie reviews, and the breast cancer special on WGN TV.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Kanye West, Taylor Swift, and Jack Black
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
