Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Dave Chappelle

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shared details on Bob’s new role on the Marquee Sports Network, Justin Bieber’s COVID-19 diagnosis, and how Kanye West made two million dollars in two days. He also discussed Dave Chappelle’s four-project deal with Netflix and this week’s number one movie at the box office.

