Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talked about another suspension for Kanye West from a social media site and Caroline Kennedy’s introduction to Prince William and Princess Kate. They also shared details about new movie trailers, Morgan Wallen’s upcoming stop to Wrigley Field, and Lindsey Buckingham’s tribute to Christine McVie.

