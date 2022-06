Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Bill Cosby’s trial verdict reaction, rumors about Rege-Jean Page, and Justin Timberlake’s social media response. They also shared details about Johnny Depp’s tour announcement, the making of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,’ and Dean’s interviews with Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

