Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean share details about John Mayer’s song “Your Body Is a Wonderland” and the selling of the Ferris Bueller Ferrari. They also talk about why Justin Bieber is selling the rights to his music, Dolly Parton’s new song, why fans are outraged at the creators of “The Crown,” and Dean’s interview with Naomi Ackie.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction