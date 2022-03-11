Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Jussie Smollett, Bob Ramsey, and The South Side Irish Parade

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jussie Smollett

Actor Jussie Smollett speaks to Judge James Linn after his sentence is read at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Chicago. Smollett maintained his innocence during his sentencing hearing Thursday after a judge sentenced the former “Empire” actor to 150 days in jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about what could happen after Jussie Smollett’s sentencing and his interview with director Kenny Leon. He also discussed the death of Chicago TV executive, Bob Ramsey, what to watch this weekend, and WGN TV’s appearance at The South Side Irish Parade.

