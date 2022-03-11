Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Jussie Smollett, Bob Ramsey, and The South Side Irish Parade

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about what could happen after Jussie Smollett’s sentencing and his interview with director Kenny Leon. He also discussed the death of Chicago TV executive, Bob Ramsey, what to watch this weekend, and WGN TV’s appearance at The South Side Irish Parade.
