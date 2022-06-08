Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Foo Fighters announcing two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, Julia Garner’s casting for the upcoming Madonna biopic in the titular role, and the announcement of the sequel to “Joker.” Later, Dean addressed how Nick Cannon is expecting another child this year, BTS’ J-Hope will be headlining Lollapalooza on Sunday, July 31st, how the cost of living has risen in Yellowstone as people move there as a result of watching the show with the same name, and more!

