Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about more sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby, how Johnny Depp spent the money from the Amber Heard case, and Garth Brooks’ decision to stand by selling Bud Light. They also share details about Madonna’s new musical achievement, an update on Kevin Costner’s divorce, a contender for the new host of “Wheel of Fortune,” and Dean’s interview with Chris Hemsworth.

