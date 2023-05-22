Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Johnny Carson’s anniversary, another Taylor Swift concert in the rain, and the Foo Fighters’ new drummer. They also discussed the celebrity appearances at the Lakers-Nuggets game, John Wick’s monetary successes, an historical celebrity real estate deal, and Dean’s interview with Seth Rogan.

