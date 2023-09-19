John Waters poses with his new star during a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about another Russell Brand fall out and John Waters’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They also share details about Ariana Grande’s divorce, why Kevin Costner wants to join ‘Yellowstone’ again, and and interesting fact about Roger Whittaker.