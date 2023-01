Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about a recent announcement from John Mayer, the expansion of the NASCAR weekend, Britney Spears’ wellness check, and a new movie complex in Wrigleyville. They also discuss the most listened to Classic Rock artists, Shemar Moore’s baby, and John Legend’s secret to perfect skin.

