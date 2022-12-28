Alex Zalben, managing editor of the “Decider,” fills in for Dean Richards as he talks with Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Alex talk about a Spotify record broken by Mariah Carey and the death of Jo Mersa Marley. They also share details about a variety of Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu shows.

