Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Jimmy Kimmel’s message to Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg’s 2024 Olympics gig, and the top Broadway show of 2023. They also discuss and upcoming Elvis spectacular and what’s new on streaming services.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Jimmy Kimmel, Snoop Dogg, and Elvis Presley
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
