Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talks about the ‘Friends’ actors’ tributes to Matthew Perry, who will host the Oscars, Jason Momoa on SNL, and Dwayne Johnson’s trip to Washington D.C. They also share details about Pink’s banned books giveaway, Travis and Jason Kelce’s Christmas duet, and an auction for Kurt Cobain’s guitar.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction