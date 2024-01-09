Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the Golden Globes ratings and celebrities who celebrated afterwards. They also discuss Jimmy Kimmel’s response to Aaron Rodgers, a new Broadway show, the confirmation of a new ‘Big Little Lies’ season, and Willem Dafoe’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

