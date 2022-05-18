Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about Eric Clapton’s and Jimmy Kimmel’s recent COVID tests, and the star-studded cast being added to the “Yellowstone” prequel. They also talked about Tom Brady’s roast on Netflix, what to watch, and Dean’s upcoming broadcast from the WGN Radio studio.

