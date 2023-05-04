Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, fills in for Dean Richards as she joins Bob Sirott to talk about an update on the writers strikes and news that Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and NBC will pay staffers that work on their shows, Jamie Foxx giving a health update, and new shows and movies coming out soon! And then Bob talks about Carrie Fisher getting her star in Hollywood and shares an interview Dean had with Tim Robbins.

