Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about a new Rolling Stones album, why Kanye West was banned from a Venice boat company, and Joe Jonas’ divorce lawyer. They also discuss the unfortunate passing of several celebrities over the weekend.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Jimmy Buffett, Steve Harwell, and Gary Wright
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
