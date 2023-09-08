Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. They discuss the allegations against ‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon and the reported toxic work environment. Dean also shares his review for ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’, and provides details some of the events in and around Chicago this weekend, including where fans can watch the Jimmy Buffett tribute in movie theaters.

