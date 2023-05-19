Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Jimmy Buffet’s hospitalization and Priscilla Presley’s request. They also share details about Harrison Ford’s award, the movie that Michael J. Fox regrets turning down, and things to do this weekend.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Jimmy Buffet, Priscilla Presley, and Michael J. Fox
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)