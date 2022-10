Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Kanye West’s new Instagram post, the re-opening of the iO Theater, and the rumors of Jerry Lee Lewis’ death. They also shared details about the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere, who will be joining the “Only Murders in the Building ” cast, who will be the next Dr. Who, and Dean’s interview with Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction