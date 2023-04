Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Jeremy Renner’s interview with Jimmy Kimmel, a celebrity baby announcement, and the addition to “American Horror Story.” They also discuss who will be playing Bob Dylan in his new biopic, the deaths of ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander and “Mad Magazine” artist Al Jaffee, and Dean’s interview with Nick Cage.

