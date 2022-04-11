Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Chris Rock’s refusal to talk about the Oscars incident, Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring, and the Olivier Awards. They also discussed Julian Lennon performing “Imagine,” Sam Elliott’s apology, and his interview with Molly Shannon.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Jennifer Lopez, Julian Lennon, and Sam Elliott
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
