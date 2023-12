Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss David Letterman’s appearances in Chicago, Jennifer Aniston’s last texts with Matthew Perry, and Stephen Colbert’s return to TV. They also talk about Taylor Swift’s donation to tornado victims, a new musical about Harry Potter, Dean’s interview with Emma Stone, and the top searched entertainment topics on Google.

