Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Jeff Garlin’s mental health announcement and another setback for “The Devil in the White City” movie. They also shared details about Sylvester Stallone’s recent divorce announcement, a John Candy documentary, and the the hottest bald men of 2022.

