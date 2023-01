Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about Jeff Beck’s death and celebrity reactions. They also talk about the renewal of “Abbott Elementary,” what the mother of one of Dahmer’s victims had to say about the show’s Golden Globe win, how Prince Harry’s new memoir is breaking sales records, and what’s new on streaming services.

