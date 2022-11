Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details on Jay Leno’s health update, Aerosmith’s donation to Florida hurricane relief, why Brendan Fraser won’t be attending the Golden Globes, and the Candace Cameron-Bure controversy. They also talked about the death of a “Hogan’s Heroes” star why the government wants to investigate Ticketmaster, and Dean’s interview with stars from the “She Said” movie.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction