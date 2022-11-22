Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss Jay Leno’s release from the burn center, Michael J. Fox’s honorary Oscar, and Harvey Weinstein’s reaction to the “She Said” movie. They also talk about Daniel Craig going viral, Dean’s interview with Seth Rogan and Judd Hirsch, and his review of “The Sound of Music” play.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction