Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Jay Leno’s car accident, the comeback of some Academy Awards categories, the return of “Top Gun: Maverick” to theaters, and Chevy

Chase’s appearance in Morton Grove. They also discuss the official divorce between Kim and Kanye, as well as what’s new on streaming services.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction