Cindy Pearlman, senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Bob Sirott to talk about Melissa McCarthy’s role as Ursula in “The Little Mermaid” and rumors about “White Lotus: Chapter Three.” She also shares details about how Jane Lynch starts her day and her interview with Harrison Ford.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Jane Lynch, Melissa McCarthy, and Harrison Ford
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
