Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: James Earl Jones, Sean Penn, and Kim Kardashian

James Earl Jones

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shared details on Sean Penn’s escape from Ukraine, Netflix’s donation to Ukraine relief, and the Broadway Theater named after James Earl Jones. Dean also talked about Kanye West’s new video featuring Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s latest relationship status, Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood. Later on Dean played a clip from his interview with Patrick Stewart.

