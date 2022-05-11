Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the new “Jurassic” movie, Dave Chappelle’s attacker, and Stephen Colbert’s positive COVID test. The also shared details about Second City’s new board of directors, the death of Mike Haggerty, and James Cromwell’s protest.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: James Cromwell, Second City, and Stephen Colbert
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)