Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about James Cordon’s final “Crosswalk: The Musical,” celebrities that attended the White House’s State Dinner, and Dean’s Review of “School of Rock: The Musical.” They also discuss Bob Odenkirk’s involvement on “The Bear,” the latest concert news, and Carol Burnett’s 90th Birthday Special.

