Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about James Corden’s resignation , Benedict Cumberbatch’s good deed, and Sharon Osbourne’s decision to step away from her new talk show. They also discussed this weekend’s entertainment events, Carol Burnett’s live show, and what to watch.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: James Corden, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Sharon Osbourne
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
