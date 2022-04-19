Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. The two discuss the Johnny Depp trial, the Kardashian defamation lawsuit, and why Julia Roberts hasn’t done any TV movies. Plus Dean plays a clip from his interview with Carol Burnett.
by: Iridian Fierro
